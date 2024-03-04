Kahkonen stopped 28 of 32 Wild shots during Sunday's 4-3 loss.

Kahkonen almost grabbed a win against his former team, but a pair of late goals turned the tide against the Sharks. It has been a tough run for the 27-year-old netminder. He's 0-7-1 in his last eight games, and Sunday's .875 save percentage is the best mark he's had over the three most recent contests. The Sharks defense isn't helping a whole lot, but the distinction isn't important for fantasy managers. Things have not gone well recently for Kahkonen.