Kahkonen allowed one goal on 45 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kahkonen was excellent in his best outing of the season, which also earned him his first win thanks to some strong goal support. The 27-year-old improved to 1-5-0 with a 3.86 GAA and an .896 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Kahkonen will likely face lots of shots whenever he plays, so repeating a performance like the one he had Thursday will be difficult to do regularly. The Sharks' next game is Monday against the high-scoring Canucks.