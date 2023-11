Kahkonen (upper body) will suit up as Mackenzie Blackwood's backup against Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen sat out Saturday's 10-2 loss to Pittsburgh because of an upper-body issue. He has posted a mark of 0-4-0 this season with a 4.30 GAA and an .876 save percentage in five appearances. The Sharks returned netminder Magnus Chrona to AHL San Jose on Monday to make room for Kahkonen's return to the lineup.