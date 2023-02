Kahkonen (undisclosed) will dress as the backup goalie behind starter Aaron Dell on Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen was forced to leave Sunday's 4-1 win over Washington in the second period following a collision with Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. If James Reimer (illness) isn't available, Kahkonen could return to the crease Thursday versus Vegas.