Kahkonen allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.

Kahkonen dropped to 1-4-1 with a 3.70 GAA and .878 save percentage in six contests this season. The Blues have been struggling offensively this season, so it's particularly disappointing that he couldn't take advantage. James Reimer is the Sharks' No. 1 goaltender and Kahkonen might find that he's used increasingly sparingly unless he can start to turn things around.