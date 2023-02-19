Kahkonen surrendered three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen has lost three of his last four starts, though it's fair to say he hasn't played poorly in that span. His defense didn't do him a ton of favors Saturday -- the Sabres were stronger and faster on the puck on two of their three goals against the Finnish netminder. Kahkonen slipped to 8-12-4 with a 3.60 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 25 appearances. James Reimer (illness) was healthy enough to back up Saturday, and he may get the next start Monday versus the Kraken.

