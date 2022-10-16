Kahkonen allowed five goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kahkonen started off fine with a clean first period, but the Sharks' defense crumbled in the second, allowing two shorthanded goals. It didn't get better in the third, leaving Kahkonen with his second loss in as many outings. The 26-year-old has given up eight goals on 43 shots in those games, and it's apparent the Sharks are not likely to be very competitive, making him a risky fantasy option. For now, he should be expected to split starts with James Reimer.