Kahkonen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Kahkonen never had a lead to protect in the contest, as the Blackhawks thrice went up by a goal, only to give it back. They also had the only tally in the shootout, sending Kahkonen to his third straight defeat (0-2-1). The 26-year-old netminder is now at 8-12-5 with a 3.57 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 26 starts this season. He's been sharing the crease pretty evenly with James Reimer lately, though neither goalie should be expected to impress over the rest of the season. The Sharks' next matchup is a fairly favorable one Tuesday versus the Canadiens.