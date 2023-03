Kahkonen will get the nod for Saturday's home matchup with Washington, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen gave up two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Montreal in his last outing. He has a record of 8-13-5 this season with a 3.51 GAA and an .887 save percentage. The Capitals rank 22nd in the league this year with 3.02 goals per game.