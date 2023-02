Kahkonen will get the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen has lost his last two starts despite giving up only five goals on 68 shots. He will try to get back in the win column, taking on the lowly Blackhawks, who are 30th in the NHL standings, two points in arrears of the Sharks. Kahkonen is 8-12-4 with a 3.60 GAA and .884 save percentage this season.