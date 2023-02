Kahkonen will defend the visiting crease versus Florida on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

This will be Kahkonen's third straight start as he has won his last two contests. Kahkonen is 7-9-4 with a 3.83 GAA and .874 save percentage this season. He will take on the Panthers, who scored seven times Monday and are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.