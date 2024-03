Kahkonen will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Dallas, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen has gone 0-7-1 over his past eight outings, surrendering 31 goals on 275 shots during that span. In 30 appearances this season. he has posted a 6-20-2 record with a 3.70 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Stars sit fifth in the league this campaign with 3.52 goals per contest.