Kahkonen will defend the road net Tuesday against Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Kahkonen surrendered five goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim last Friday. He has a 4-7-4 record this season with a 3.79 GAA and an .869 save percentage. The Coyotes rank 28th in the league this year with 2.74 goals per game.
