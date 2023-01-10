Kahkonen will defend the road net Tuesday against Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen surrendered five goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim last Friday. He has a 4-7-4 record this season with a 3.79 GAA and an .869 save percentage. The Coyotes rank 28th in the league this year with 2.74 goals per game.