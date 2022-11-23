Kahkonen will patrol the road crease Wednesday against Seattle, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen is coming off a 37-save performance in Monday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. As a result, there's a good chance he would've started Wednesday even if James Reimer (lower body) wasn't injured. Kahkonen has a 2-4-1 record this season with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Aaron Dell will serve as the backup goalie.