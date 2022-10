Kahkonen will be in the home net for the Sharks on Saturday as they face the Predators in Prague, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

No surprise here as this is the second of back-to-back games versus Nashville. Kahkonen was 14-14-4 last season with a 2.87 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 36 appearances split between the Sharks and the Wild.