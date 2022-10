Kahkonen turned aside 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Making his third start of the year, Kahkonen put together his best performance so far but got little help from his offense as the Sharks were out-shot 36-22. After going 2-6-1 last season following a trade from the Wild, the 26-year-old netminder is 0-3-0 to begin the current campaign.