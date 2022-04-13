Kahkonen made 40 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime loss to Nashville.

Kahkonen remained winless in a Sharks uniform, but this one certainly wasn't on him. He and Juuse Saros both finished regulation without a goal against in this battle of Finnish goalies, and Kahkonen was the far busier of the two. Unfortunately, Kahkonen wasn't rewarded for his efforts, as Ryan Johansen notched the game's only goal after 63:18 of scoreless hockey, keeping Kahkonen winless since Feb. 20.