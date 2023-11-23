Kahkonen stopped 13 of 17 shots in the first period of Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Kahkonen was pulled at the start of the second period, and Mackenzie Blackwood wasn't much better, allowing three goals on 13 shots over the last 40 minutes. Kakhonen beat the Blues in his last outing, but behind the Sharks' unsteady defense, he'll continue to need heroic-level performances to keep things competitive. Kahkonen is at a 1-6-0 record with a 4.30 GAA and an .887 save percentage through eight games.