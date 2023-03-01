Kahkonen allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Kahkonen was sharp over the first two periods, but the Canadiens' pair of goals in a span of 1:52 during the third period flipped the game around. This was Kahkonen's fifth loss in his last six outings, though he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of those games. He's now at 8-13-5 with a 3.51 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 27 appearances. If James Reimer gets dealt before Friday's trade deadline, Kahkonen would likely take the reins as the Sharks' unquestioned No. 1 netminder, though he's already pushing for the role if things stay status quo.