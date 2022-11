Kahkonen will start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen has a 1-3-1 record, 3.62 GAA and .878 save percentage in five starts this season. He's surrendered eight goals in his last two starts alone. The Blues have been struggling offensively though, averaging just 2.09 goals per game this season, so this could be a solid start for Kahkonen. The Blues' tentative plan is to then start James Reimer on the road against Dallas on Friday.