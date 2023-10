Kahkonen is set to guard the home crease Thursday against Vegas, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 9-20-7 record, 3.85 GAA and .883 save percentage in 37 outings. Vegas will be looking to improve to 2-0-0 after earning a 4-1 victory over Seattle on Tuesday.