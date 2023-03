Kahkonen surrendered four goals on 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

It was a close contest -- the score was 3-3 until the 5:45 mark of the third when Nazem Kadri notched his 23rd of the season. Kahkonen continues to search for his ninth win this season. His last win came Feb. 12, and since then, he has gone 0-8-2 in 10 starts. Kahkonen has allowed four or more goals in his last six starts (31 allowed).