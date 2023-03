Kahkonen stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blues on Thursday.

Kahkonen surrendered at least a goal in each period, including two markers on 12 shots in the third frame. He dropped to 8-16-5 with a 3.82 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 30 contests this season. Kahkonen has lost each of his last seven outings and has allowed 17 goals on 84 shots over his last three games.