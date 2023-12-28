Kahkonen stopped 38 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Kahkonen had a 1-0 lead to protect after the first period, but the Kings led 3-1 after two frames. The 27-year-old netminder's losing streak is at four games, and he's allowed 13 goals in that span. He's now at a 5-9-1 with a 3.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 16 appearances overall. The Sharks are back in action Thursday versus the Oilers, but it's unclear if Kahkonen will start back-to-back games if Mackenzie Blackwood (illness) is unavailable. Magnus Chrona is also with the big club for extra insurance.