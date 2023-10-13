Kahkonen gave up four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas didn't dominate the game by any means, but Kahkonen still gave up at least one goal in each period. The 27-year-old is expected to split the goaltending duties with Mackenzie Blackwood early in 2023-24. Kahkonen had an awful 9-20-7 record with a 3.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 37 games last season, so there's no guarantee he'll be able to take hold of the No. 1 job for a Sharks team that is expected to be among the worst in the league.