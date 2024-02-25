Kahkonen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen took his fifth straight loss, and he's allowed at least three goals in four of those defeats. The 27-year-old gave up a tally in each period Saturday -- Kiefer Sherwood scored twice and Filip Forsberg also struck on the power play against Kahkonen. For the season, Kahkonen is down to 6-17-2 with a 3.44 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 27 appearances. Kahkonen and Mackenzie Blackwood have been alternating starts lately, which would put the latter on track to face the Devils on Tuesday, while the former would line up for a favorable matchup against the Ducks on Thursday.