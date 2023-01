Labanc was a healthy scratch Saturday versus the Penguins, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

There was talk of an illness going around the Sharks' locker room, but it apparently hasn't reached Labanc at this time. Noah Gregor scored a goal while playing in Labanc's usual top-line role Saturday, so this will be a playing-time situation to monitor after the All-Star break.