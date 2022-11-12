Labanc notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Labanc set up a Timo Meier tally early in the second period. Over his last three games, Labanc's offense has sparked to life in a top-line role -- he has a goal and four assists in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is up to seven points, 30 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 15 contests. He had just six points in 21 outings last year, a campaign that was cut short by shoulder surgery. Assuming he stays healthy, he's setting himself up for a bounce-back effort.