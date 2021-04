Labanc recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Labanc helped out on Patrick Marleau's second-period tally, which was the extent of the Sharks' offense Tuesday. The 25-year-old Labanc has three points in his last two games. For the year, the winger has 23 points, 93 shots on net, 40 hits and 22 PIM through 38 contests.