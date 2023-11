Labanc posted a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Canucks.

Labanc helped out on a Fabian Zetterlund goal late in the third period. The helper was Labanc's first point in seven appearances this season. The 27-year-old winger has also gone minus-6 with 11 shots on net, eight hits and four PIM. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role most of the time, though it's also possible he could be an occasional healthy scratch.