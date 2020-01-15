Play

Labanc scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Labanc struck in the second period and helped out on Evander Kane's tally in the third. It's the second two-point effort in three games for Labanc, who now has 25 points, 120 shots and a minus-22 rating in 48 games this season.

