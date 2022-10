Labanc will be back in the San Jose lineup Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday against the Rangers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Labanc is off to a weak start as he is pointless in five games this season. He managed 56 points in the 2018-19 season but has not been a viable fantasy option since then, as he had only three goals and six points in 21 games last season. Labanc will replace Jonah Gadjovich in the lineup.