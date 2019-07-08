Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Back with San Jose on one-year deal
Labanc re-signed Monday with the Sharks on a one-year contract.
The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent, which always made it likely that he would return to San Jose in 2019-20. The American winger appeared in all 82 games for the Sharks a season ago, tallying 17 goals and 39 assists while averaging 14:01 of ice time per game. He'll likely fill a top-six role for San Jose during the upcoming campaign.
