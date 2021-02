Labanc produced an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Labanc has collected three assists over the last two games. He's contributing modestly in a top-six role with nine points, 42 shots on net, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 17 contests. The New York native sees premium usage on the top power-play unit, but he's yet to record a point with the man advantage this year.