Labanc scored his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.

A game after his first career hat trick, Labanc was at it again with the goal. He's at 37 points in 57 games, sitting just one goal and three points shy of his totals from last year. While not known for his physicality, he also delivered two hits Monday. Labanc's contributions have helped the Sharks become the second-ranked offense in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game, and he should be gaining attention in the league and fantasy formats alike.