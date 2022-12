Labanc scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Labanc's third-period tally put the Sharks ahead 5-4, but they couldn't maintain the lead. The 26-year-old winger has been fairly solid lately with three goals and four helpers in his last eight contests. He's up to six tallies, 10 helpers, 53 shots, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 28 outings overall. Labanc will continue to have some fantasy appeal in deeper formats as long as he stays on the top line.