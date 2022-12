Labanc scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Labanc put the Sharks ahead 2-1 with his first-period tally. The goal was his first in five games, though he added three assists in that span. This was also his first power-play point since Nov. 5. Labanc has five goals, 15 points, 51 shots and a minus-6 rating in 27 contests, though his continued presence on the top line alongside Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl maintains some hope for his production.