Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Caps four-point night with OT winner
Labanc scored the overtime winner after dishing out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over Vancouver.
Labanc's enjoying life on the top power-play unit alongside Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns. The Brooklyn native's been in a giving mood during the holiday season, dishing out five helpers in the past two games. In 23 appearances between this one and the last time he lit the lamp back on Oct. 14, Labanc had been held to a meager nine assists.
