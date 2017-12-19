Labanc recorded two assists, three shots and a two PIM during Monday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

The eye test consistently affirms Labanc's offensive track record at the lower levels as legit, as the Brooklyn, NY native showcases the upside of a gifted scorer and playmaker possessing high-end offensive IQ. It hasn't yet translated fully at the highest level, and there are no guarantees he's going to provide consistent fantasy value in the near future. However, natural talent usually rises to the top in the long run.