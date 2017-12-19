Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists in loss
Labanc recorded two assists, three shots and a two PIM during Monday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.
The eye test consistently affirms Labanc's offensive track record at the lower levels as legit, as the Brooklyn, NY native showcases the upside of a gifted scorer and playmaker possessing high-end offensive IQ. It hasn't yet translated fully at the highest level, and there are no guarantees he's going to provide consistent fantasy value in the near future. However, natural talent usually rises to the top in the long run.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...