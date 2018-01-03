Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists Tuesday
Labanc had two assists in Tuesday's win over Montreal.
Labanc has been producing steadily of late, racking up a goal and 12 points in his last 10 games. The 22-year-old is currently skating on the third line, but Labanc has been dynamite on the power play and is up to 20 points through 32 games. He's got some slick offensive skills and could be worth a look on a streaking San Jose team which is 7-2-2 in its past 11 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Caps four-point night with OT winner•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records two assists Saturday•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Producing at same rate as last year•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Recalled Sunday•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Demoted Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...