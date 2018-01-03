Labanc had two assists in Tuesday's win over Montreal.

Labanc has been producing steadily of late, racking up a goal and 12 points in his last 10 games. The 22-year-old is currently skating on the third line, but Labanc has been dynamite on the power play and is up to 20 points through 32 games. He's got some slick offensive skills and could be worth a look on a streaking San Jose team which is 7-2-2 in its past 11 games.