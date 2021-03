Labanc produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Labanc had the secondary helper on the first of Evander Kane's two goals in the game. With assists in consecutive outings, Labanc has maintained a steady offense recently. The 25-year-old winger reached the 20-point mark in 31 contests, and he's added 75 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating.