Labanc scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Labanc snapped a 16-game goal drought -- in which he had just one assist -- with his third-period tally to cut the deficit to 5-4. The 27-year-old has regained a near-everyday role over the last month, but he's been playing on the fourth line. Labanc has 11 goals, 27 points, 103 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-11 rating through 58 contests overall.