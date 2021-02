Labanc scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Labanc was one of five Sharks with multiple points in the contest. The 25-year-old set up Timo Meier's second tally of the game in the second period before adding one of his own in the third. Labanc now has 11 points (three goals, eight helpers), 44 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 18 appearances.