Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Dealing with upper-body problem
Labanc suffered an upper-body injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup against the Blues and Golden Knights on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Labanc registered four points in his previous seven games prior to getting hurt. His absence will stretch the Sharks' scoring depth and could see Patrick Marleau slot into a top-six role. Labanc is considered day-to-day, so he could be ready to play coming out of the Christmas break.
