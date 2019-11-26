Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Delivers two assists
Labanc posted a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Labanc set up linemate Timo Meier twice in the second period as the Sharks built up a 3-0 lead. Labanc has two goals and four helpers in his last five games. The winger is up to 15 points in 25 contests overall, putting him a little behind the pace he showed last year when he had 56 points in 82 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.