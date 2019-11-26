Labanc posted a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Labanc set up linemate Timo Meier twice in the second period as the Sharks built up a 3-0 lead. Labanc has two goals and four helpers in his last five games. The winger is up to 15 points in 25 contests overall, putting him a little behind the pace he showed last year when he had 56 points in 82 appearances.