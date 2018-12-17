Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Delivers two points to rout
Labanc dialed up a power-play goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 road win over the Blackhawks.
Don't let Labanc's third-line assignment fool you -- he has the offensive chops to make an impact in most fantasy leagues, having accumulated four goals, 18 assists and 10 power-play points over 34 games. Viewed through another lens, Labanc boasts a terrific 2.7 points per 60 minutes of play, leaving his owners wishing he'd average more than 14:38 of ice time per contest.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Gathers two apples in rout•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Hits 10 points on the season•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores San Jose's lone goal•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Posts game-high four points•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Tallies game-winner versus Kings•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Notches apple in second straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...