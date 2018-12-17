Labanc dialed up a power-play goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 road win over the Blackhawks.

Don't let Labanc's third-line assignment fool you -- he has the offensive chops to make an impact in most fantasy leagues, having accumulated four goals, 18 assists and 10 power-play points over 34 games. Viewed through another lens, Labanc boasts a terrific 2.7 points per 60 minutes of play, leaving his owners wishing he'd average more than 14:38 of ice time per contest.