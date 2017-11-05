Labanc was reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

After starting 2017-18 with three goals and six points from his first seven contests, the well went dry for Labanc in the next six games, when he tallied just a single assist. Despite the cold streak, it's somewhat surprising to see the New York native head to the minors after spending a solid chunk of the season skating on the team's top line and averaging 2:43 of power-play time on ice per game. That said, expect to see Labanc back with the big club some time in the near future.