Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Demoted Sunday
Labanc was reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
After starting 2017-18 with three goals and six points from his first seven contests, the well went dry for Labanc in the next six games, when he tallied just a single assist. Despite the cold streak, it's somewhat surprising to see the New York native head to the minors after spending a solid chunk of the season skating on the team's top line and averaging 2:43 of power-play time on ice per game. That said, expect to see Labanc back with the big club some time in the near future.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...