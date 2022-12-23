Labanc scored an empty-net goal on a power play and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Labanc finished off the Sharks' strong win over the Wild with his second goal in the last four games. He's scored four of his eight tallies this season in December. The winger has 19 points, 62 shots, a minus-3 rating, 20 PIM and 22 hits through 34 contests while mainly working in a top-six role with time on the second power-play unit.