Labanc scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Labanc got the Sharks on the board at 13:02 of the first period. The 26-year-old winger has picked up two goals and two assists over his last five contests. He's up to four tallies, 11 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 22 contests overall -- while it's better than the pace he had last year, he's still more of a supporting scorer than the star of the show.