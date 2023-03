Labanc scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Labanc tallied early in the third period to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old winger has three goals over his last seven contests despite being shuffled around the lineup. He's had some good moments in 2022-23, but it's hard to see him finding success if he gets stuck on the third line. Labanc has 13 goals, 29 points, 114 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-16 rating through 64 appearances.